A Once-In-A-Lifetime Legacy Estate

The Bob Hope Estate. This meticulously restored celebrity residence, situated on over five acres, offers gracious amenities and private, tranquil indoor-outdoor living. Enjoy a movie theater, gym, sauna, four-car garage, front entry motor court, extensive security system, two-bedroom apartment, staff quarters, restored detached personal office containing a conference room, commercial kitchen and tennis pavilion. Outside is a saltwater pool, a one-hole golf course designed by Hope himself, a tennis court, and an outdoor kitchen. History and style preside within this timeless Los Angeles residence.

Location: 10346 Moorpark Street, Toluca Lake 91602

Asking price: $29,000,000

Year built: 1939 Living area: 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms

Features: Home theatre; billiard room; library; gym; guest house; great room; formal entry; saltwater pool; sauna; steam room; staff quarters; service entrance; study/office; vault; playroom; motor court; tennis court; tennis chalet; formal dining; chef’s kitchen; catering kitchen; golf p3

Contact: The Agency

Kevin Dees

818.414.3404

KDees@TheAgencyRE.com

www.kevindees.com

DRE#: 01915567