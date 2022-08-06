1601 Casale Rd.

The perfect blend of modern architecture, panoramic views, A+ location and every conceivable amenity. Designed by Paul McClean and built by Tyler Construction to the highest standards. Sited on a nearly 2/3- acre promontory with wrap-around views from Will Rogers Park, the Pacific Ocean to Downtown Los Angeles. The location is unparalleled in the Palisades Riviera. The centerpiece of this architectural jewel is a three-story waterfall/courtyard with walls of glass on three sides. Envisioned for entertaining on a grand scale, the living room opens to the main lawn and the dining room soars with double-height ceilings. Shown only to prequalified buyers.

Location: 1601 Casale Road, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $57,500,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 13,653 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Gourmet kitchen and family room adjacent to large infinity-edge pool and covered dining – all with spectacular views to the West; upstairs are 5 major bedrooms suites, including a primary that rivals the finest hotels in the world

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Drew Fenton

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962