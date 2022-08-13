Advertisement
Los Angeles County

13158 Boca De Canon Ln.

Tucked away in prime lower Mandeville Canyon, this exceptional transitional farmhouse is located on an exclusive private road and is an entertainer’s paradise. The estate is optimized for comfortable California living with an amazing indoor-outdoor flow. There are six bedroom suites in the main house and two bedrooms in the guest house.

Location: 13158 Boca De Canon Lane, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $29,995,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 12,087 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The main floor offers an elegant open floor plan which seamlessly blends with the yard with resort-like pool and basketball court

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
www.davidkramergroup.com
DRE#: 00996960

Andrew Buss, Hilton & Hyland
310.487.4437 | andrew@davidkramer.com
DRE#: 01999869

Ziv Gabay, Compass
818.825.8704 | zgabay@mac.com
DRE#: 01971047

