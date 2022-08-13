13158 Boca De Canon Ln.
Tucked away in prime lower Mandeville Canyon, this exceptional transitional farmhouse is located on an exclusive private road and is an entertainer’s paradise. The estate is optimized for comfortable California living with an amazing indoor-outdoor flow. There are six bedroom suites in the main house and two bedrooms in the guest house.
Location: 13158 Boca De Canon Lane, Brentwood 90049
Asking price: $29,995,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 12,087 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: The main floor offers an elegant open floor plan which seamlessly blends with the yard with resort-like pool and basketball court
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
www.davidkramergroup.com
DRE#: 00996960
Andrew Buss, Hilton & Hyland
310.487.4437 | andrew@davidkramer.com
DRE#: 01999869
Ziv Gabay, Compass
818.825.8704 | zgabay@mac.com
DRE#: 01971047