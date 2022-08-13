Welcome to this newer, sophisticated, singlestory, traditional-style home located in the heart of the San Marino Library District. The home underwent a significant two-year-long renovation and new construction addition, bringing this 1949 home forward to modern living while retaining its original character and curb appeal. Sited on a generous 19,289 + SF corner lot, the home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms plus two half baths, 4,148 + SF (measured) of living space with an additional 1,269 + SF on the lower level, and an oversized two-car garage, which measures approx. 635 + SF. This home has so many amenities and room for entertainment, work-from-home space, and plenty of storage.

Location: 1410 Hampton Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $4,888,000

Year built: 1949

Living area: 4,148 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 + 2 half baths

Features: Finished two-car garage; “Smart Home” system; surround sound speaker system; additional 1,269 SF finished basement/lower level with large window wells; French doors throughout; pool, spa, and outdoor entertainment area; high ceilings; corner lot; central air and heat; gorgeous landscape

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers and Ann Gluck

626.390.0511 & 626.616.2310

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

ann.gluck@compass.com

DRE#: 01201812 & 01780026