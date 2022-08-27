214 15th St.

With a perfect location just south of San Vicente and north of Montana in the Franklin School District, this charming, single-story Spanish features gorgeous hardwood floors and an open floorplan along with an updated cook’s kitchen, baths, pool, spa, and a gym/office over the garage with a bathroom (possible conversion to ADU). The kitchen, family room, and primary bedroom all open to lovely patios overlooking the beautiful pool and yard.

Location: 214 15th Street, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $4,895,000

Year built: 1925

Living area: 2,222 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Close to all the best shops and stores Montana and Santa Monica have to offer; home was recently measured at 2,222 square feet and the gym space was measured at 306 square feet for a total of 2,528 square feet under roof

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Eric Hassan

310.971.5655

ehassan@hiltonhyland.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/eric-hassan

DRE#: 01435762