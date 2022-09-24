Situated in the midst of Hancock Park and Beverly Grove neighborhoods, this 2016 architectural modern home is certainly not of the ordinary. This property has been designed to high-level specifications and is meant to excite with the most discerning of details, palette, and space. With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the total living spaces measure 4,000 square feet, not including the expansive suite-level outdoor spaces and coveted outdoor living room – both of which would not be allowed by the city today under its current building restrictions. Two-car garage and outdoor kitchen + fireplace complete this tour-de-force of design which rarely comes available.

Location: 736 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles 90038

Asking price: $3,395,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 4,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: 5 beds, 5.5 baths; expansive suite-level outdoor spaces and coveted outdoor living room; two-car garage; outdoor kitchen + fireplace

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Eric Lavey

310.908.6800

el@sir.com

www.ericlavey.com

DRE#: 1511292