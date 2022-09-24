Architectural Modern
Situated in the midst of Hancock Park and Beverly Grove neighborhoods, this 2016 architectural modern home is certainly not of the ordinary. This property has been designed to high-level specifications and is meant to excite with the most discerning of details, palette, and space. With five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, the total living spaces measure 4,000 square feet, not including the expansive suite-level outdoor spaces and coveted outdoor living room – both of which would not be allowed by the city today under its current building restrictions. Two-car garage and outdoor kitchen + fireplace complete this tour-de-force of design which rarely comes available.
Location: 736 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles 90038
Asking price: $3,395,000
Year built: 2016
Living area: 4,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: 5 beds, 5.5 baths; expansive suite-level outdoor spaces and coveted outdoor living room; two-car garage; outdoor kitchen + fireplace
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Eric Lavey
310.908.6800
el@sir.com
www.ericlavey.com
DRE#: 1511292