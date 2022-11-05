A 2010 architectural build on a rare, west-facing lot with great indoor/outdoor flow and 360-degree views from the rooftop deck. This 4 bedroom + 4.5 bath Venice estate features floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliders that give you access to an entertainer’s backyard. The chef’s outdoor kitchen includes a sink, ice maker, two refrigerators, two freezers, BBQ grill, and a commercial-grade wok range. Enjoy sunsets in the stainless steel jetted hot tub, and sunbathe on the daybed with views to the Grand Canal.

Location: 2308 Grand Canal, Venice 90291

Asking price: $6,999,999

Year built: 2010

Living area: 3,699 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The first level includes a two-car garage, powder room, open concept living & dining area + kitchen with a Sub-Zero fridge, two Sub-Zero freezer drawers, Miele dishwasher, a six-burner Wolf range + warming drawer, and coffee cabinet.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Salazar

310.492.0737

paul@paulsalazargroup.com

www.2308GrandCanal.com

DRE#: 01763227