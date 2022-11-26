1011 Georgina Ave | Santa Monica
Brand-new modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of exposed board-formed concrete, French limestone and beautiful white oak cabinetry and floors delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel designed and built by Kevin McCauley is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art.
Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $12,499,000
Year built: 2022
Living area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: The pool, with its cascading waterfalls and hot tub, is perfect for swimming laps or simply relaxing. Rounding out the main level is a formal living room, dining area, home office, bedroom and powder room. An elevator accesses all levels of the home.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
David Kramer & Andrew Buss
310.691.2400
info@davidkramer.com
www.DavidKramerGroup.com
DRE#: 00996960 & 01999869
Elena Fedorova
424.542.4173
elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com
www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com
DRE#: 02154828