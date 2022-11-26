1011 Georgina Ave | Santa Monica

Brand-new modern masterpiece located on one of the most coveted streets in Santa Monica. Beyond the gated entry and lush front yard, enter the home to experience the perfect blend of design and function. A combination of exposed board-formed concrete, French limestone and beautiful white oak cabinetry and floors delivers sophistication and understated elegance. Anchoring this architectural marvel designed and built by Kevin McCauley is a custom, one-of-a-kind staircase that is truly a work of art.

Location: 1011 Georgina Avenue, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $12,499,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 8,418 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The pool, with its cascading waterfalls and hot tub, is perfect for swimming laps or simply relaxing. Rounding out the main level is a formal living room, dining area, home office, bedroom and powder room. An elevator accesses all levels of the home.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer & Andrew Buss

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

www.DavidKramerGroup.com

DRE#: 00996960 & 01999869

Elena Fedorova

424.542.4173

elena.fedorova@cbrealty.com

www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com

DRE#: 02154828