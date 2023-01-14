Move-In Ready Penthouse Condo

• Completely Remodeled Penthouse 1-Level Condo

• Magnificent Pacific Ocean & Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Views

• Breathtaking Catalina Island Views

• Upgraded Designer Kitchen with Wine Cooler & Self-Closing Drawers

• Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet

• Built-In Washer and Dryer

• 55”x28” Sony HD 1040 TV

• 5 Minute Drive to Terranea Resort & Spa

• 10 Minute Drive to I-110

• 15 Minute Drive to I-405

• 45 Minute Drive to Santa Monica & Downtown LA

Location: 3200 La Rotonda Drive, Unit 313, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275

Asking price: $1,490,000

Year built: 1974

Living area: 1,373 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Remodeled; washer/dryer in unit; 1 level; easy-care floors; storage room; 10-minute drive to I-110; magnificent views of Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island and pool; designer kitchen; gas fireplace; dual-pane windows; large walk-in closet

Contact:

Amy Tardugno

424.337.2778

amy.r.tardugno@gmail.com

DRE#: 02013210