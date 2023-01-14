Move-In Ready Penthouse Condo
• Completely Remodeled Penthouse 1-Level Condo
• Magnificent Pacific Ocean & Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles Views
• Breathtaking Catalina Island Views
• Upgraded Designer Kitchen with Wine Cooler & Self-Closing Drawers
• Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet
• Built-In Washer and Dryer
• 55”x28” Sony HD 1040 TV
• 5 Minute Drive to Terranea Resort & Spa
• 10 Minute Drive to I-110
• 15 Minute Drive to I-405
• 45 Minute Drive to Santa Monica & Downtown LA
Location: 3200 La Rotonda Drive, Unit 313, Rancho Palos Verdes 90275
Asking price: $1,490,000
Year built: 1974
Living area: 1,373 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Features: Remodeled; washer/dryer in unit; 1 level; easy-care floors; storage room; 10-minute drive to I-110; magnificent views of Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles, Pacific Ocean, Catalina Island and pool; designer kitchen; gas fireplace; dual-pane windows; large walk-in closet
Contact:
Amy Tardugno
424.337.2778
amy.r.tardugno@gmail.com
DRE#: 02013210