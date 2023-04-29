Elegant Mid-Century Gem with City Views

Located on a quiet and private street in Beverly Hills sits this elegant Mid-Century gem. 1270 Angelo boasts spectacular views of the city and showcases indoor-outdoor living at its best. With high ceilings, travertine floors and walls of glass throughout, this home has an abundance of natural light. Each luxurious living space is positioned toward the incredible view that extends all the way from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean. The newly refinished chef’s kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, and the generously sized guest bedrooms are both en-suite with walk-in closets.

Location: 1270 Angelo Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $8,500,000

Living area: 3,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: The primary bedroom suite has its own separate wing with direct access to the sparkling swimmer’s pool and spa. The open and spacious floor plan features sliding steel doors that allow for a seamless flow into the yard, while the manicured and mature landscaping provides privacy

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Nichole Shanfeld

310.499.8064

nichole@nicholeshanfeld.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 02093007