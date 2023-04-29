Exclusive Sea Lane Enclave, Adjacent to Paradise Cove Beach

Located in the exclusive, gated Sea Lane enclave adjacent to the famed Paradise Cove beach, this contemporary masterpiece was originally designed by iconic Malibu architect Matt Kivlin with hardscapes designed by the legendary Jay Griffith. Situated on nearly an acre of lush grounds, this ocean-view estate compound is behind gates and walled for exceptional privacy, security, and seclusion – all while being just moments from one of the most exclusive and desired beaches in Malibu. With stylish whitewashed walls, high-pitched ceilings, and open living spaces, the designer-done interior is a showplace to entertain or relax. This is a rare offering on the beachside of PCH.

Location: 28036 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $29,950,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 4,159 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Deeded, private access to Paradise Cove Beach; full-size guest house; separate studio; Zen garden; outdoor kitchen; massive dining table for 20; recreational playa container gym; Sunlighten infrared sauna; double-gated, walled, secure for privacy, seclusion; saltwater pool; spa

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chad Rogers, DRE#: 01204144

310.858.5417 / info@chadrogers.tv

Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

