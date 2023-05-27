Ultimate Privacy and Seclusion

Nestled behind grand gates in one of Beverly Hills’ most prestigious neighborhoods lies a Mediterranean estate of unparalleled grandeur. The compound, with its manicured landscaping, offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, allowing for the full enjoyment of the custom pool, spa, sports court, and tended garden. Upon entering the double-height foyer, one is immediately struck by the opulence of the mahogany wood-paneled library, formal living and dining rooms, and the grandeur of the eat-in kitchen complete with a full-size butler’s pantry. The estate also boasts a gym and wine cellar, catering to the tastes of the most discerning individuals.

Location: 1055 Shadow Hill Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $18,495,000

Year built: 1990

Living area: 13,350 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The primary suite, a true sanctum of luxury, features a stunning chandelier, wood-burning fireplace, spectacular balcony, and dual exquisite custom bathrooms with walk-in closets. There are five additional en-suite bedrooms upstairs, along with an upstairs family room.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Marc Noah

310.968.9212

marc@marcnoah.com

www.marcnoah.com

DRE#: 01269495