815 Cord Cir.

Nestled in the heart of the Estate Section of prime Beverly Hills, this palatial residence features over 13,300 square feet of soaring ceilings and voluminous rooms. Crafted with no expense spared, this property is perfect for grand entertaining, yet architected with an unexpectedly practical floorplan for everyday living. The double height foyer features a stained glass dome and imperial-style staircases. The main living room features 14-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and an epic scale adjacent family room with adjoining bar. A formal dining room has seating for 16 guests and an octagonal junior dining room. Eight bedrooms total, including two staff rooms.

Location: 815 Cord Circle, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $24,950,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 13,365 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: The primary suite is a world apart with dual marble baths and sitting room; A variety of thoughtful elements include pool-accessible full bath, upstairs and downstairs laundry, elevator, pool/tv room, wine closet, gym and split parking with two gates

Contact: Drew Fenton

Carolwood Estates

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

Jade Mills

Coldwell Banker

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877

