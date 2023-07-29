Located on the Sand in North Hermosa
Located right on the sand in the highly desirable North Hermosa Shakespeare Beach Tract, this stunning home offers unparalleled value with its prime north location and versatile lot. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views from the entry level and the upstairs floor. The bright and sunny entry level includes a living room with fireplace, spacious balcony, bar area, kitchen, dining room, powder room and laundry. The two-car garage, maid’s quarters and outdoor patio complete this level. Upstairs, the primary suite faces the ocean, so you look out past the balcony with glass railings to the ocean.
Location: 3310 The Strand, Hermosa Beach 90254
Asking price: $7,775,000
Year built: 1910
Living area: 2,244 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Prime north location; oceanfront; fireplace; 2 balconies; bar; 2-car garage; studio with living area and kitchenette and private patio
Contact: Compass & Chhabria Real Estate Company
Lauren Forbes, DRE#: 01295248
310.901.8512 / Lauren@LaurenForbes.com
www.LaurenForbesGroup.com
Neil Chhabria, DRE#: 01821437
310.902.7227 / Neil@ChhabriaRe.com
www.ChhabriaRe.com
Anand Chhabria, DRE#: 01908741
310.704.1395 / Anand@ChhabriaRE.com
www.ChhabriaRe.com