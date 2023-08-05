Wilshire Corridor Single-Level Penthouse
With its premier placement on the Wilshire Corridor, this single-level penthouse in the Wilshire House is the perfect blend of prestige and contemporary style. Designed by internationally acclaimed Bauhaus architect Victor Gruen, the Wilshire House is Los Angeles’ foremost luxury high-rise building. The building boasts a wealth of amenities to enjoy, including a fitness facility, tennis court, pool, sun deck, library, meeting rooms, doorman, valet parking, and 24/7 concierge and security. Situated in its coveted location on the Wilshire Corridor, minutes from dining, shopping, and Beverly Hills, Century City, Bel Air, and Westwood. City, mountain, and ocean views.
Location: 10601 Wilshire Blvd. #20C, Los Angeles 90024
Asking price: Price Upon Request
Year built: 1982
Living area: 5,424 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms Features: Professional fitness facility; tennis court; pool; sun deck; library; meeting rooms; doorman; valet parking; 24/7 concierge and security
