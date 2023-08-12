Provence in the Palisades

Pacific Palisades custom-built, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom, traditional-style estate of this caliber is not often offered on the open market. This 7,401-square-foot home boasts five of its seven-bedroom suites all on the upstairs level, which is not common for Pacific Palisades. It is perfectly positioned on a fully landscaped half-acre, boasting 126 feet of frontage and 146 feet along the rear of the property. Located in the highly desirable, 24-hour guard-gated Palisades Country Estates, this is the perfect blend of security and privacy, yet close to town. With almost $1 million recently invested, the expansive reimagined backyard is like a 5-star resort.

Location: 17679 Camino De Yatasto, Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $8,200,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 7,401 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: 24-hour guard-gated; 5-star resort-like backyard; 7,401 square foot 2-story house; 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms; 126 feet of frontage; 146 feet across the back of the lot; almost a half-acre lot

Contact: Compass

David Kelmenson

310.863.3030

david@davidkelmenson.com

www.DavidKelmenson.com

DRE#: 01435306