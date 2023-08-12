Meticulously renovated over the last two years with interiors by renowned interior designer, John Cottrell. This stunning Monterey Colonial Villa with Hollywood pedigree, originally designed by Arlos R. Sedgley AIA, is located in prime lower Bel Air (just north of the Bel Air Country Club entrance and west of the Hotel Bel Air). Built for John Farrow and Maureen O’Sullivan in 1937, this extremely private, romantic estate named Greystoke Cottage is situated on over a half-acre of lush, manicured and rambling grounds landscaped by Tichenor & Thorpe Architects, exquisitely designed for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.

Location: 10770 Chalon Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $10,900,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 0.58 Acre Lot Size, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Enjoy the stunning, secluded, large pool area perfect for entertaining, dining al fresco on the patio, or exploring the magical secret garden trails and parklike grounds. A serene oasis just minutes from Sunset Blvd, this extraordinary, elegant estate will tug at your heartstrings.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Hobgood, Allen Roth

310.305.7653

Jeffrey.Hobgood@Sothebys.Realty

www.hobgoodhomes.com

DRE#: 01247414, 1272304