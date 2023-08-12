Stunning Monterey Colonial Villa with Hollywood Pedigree
Meticulously renovated over the last two years with interiors by renowned interior designer, John Cottrell. This stunning Monterey Colonial Villa with Hollywood pedigree, originally designed by Arlos R. Sedgley AIA, is located in prime lower Bel Air (just north of the Bel Air Country Club entrance and west of the Hotel Bel Air). Built for John Farrow and Maureen O’Sullivan in 1937, this extremely private, romantic estate named Greystoke Cottage is situated on over a half-acre of lush, manicured and rambling grounds landscaped by Tichenor & Thorpe Architects, exquisitely designed for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
Location: 10770 Chalon Road, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $10,900,000
Year built: 1937
Living area: 0.58 Acre Lot Size, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Enjoy the stunning, secluded, large pool area perfect for entertaining, dining al fresco on the patio, or exploring the magical secret garden trails and parklike grounds. A serene oasis just minutes from Sunset Blvd, this extraordinary, elegant estate will tug at your heartstrings.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Jeffrey Hobgood, Allen Roth
310.305.7653
Jeffrey.Hobgood@Sothebys.Realty
www.hobgoodhomes.com
DRE#: 01247414, 1272304