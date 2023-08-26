Haven for Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living, Entertaining
Nestled in Franklin Hills, this chic single-story home boasts elegant updates. Perched atop a private knoll, it offers an open layout, lofty ceilings, and abundant light through expansive iron and glass doors. European oak floors grace the living and dining spaces, complementing the Calacatta Monet marble kitchen with Wolf range and Buster & Punch hardware. French doors open to a vast deck, showcasing Silver Lake views. With a spacious yard, this Californian haven is perfect for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
Location: 3927 Fernwood Avenue, Los Angeles 90027
Asking price: $1,899,000
Year built: 1921
Living area: 1,385 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Primary suite; walk-in closet; elegant Clé tile bathroom; outdoor access; roomy 2nd bedroom; en-suite Clé tile shower; travertine sink; bonus loft; laundry; gated driveway; serene Silverlake gem; urban amenities minutes away
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Sam Plouchart
310.752.3133
sam@samplouchart.com
www.samplouchart.com
DRE#: 01921196