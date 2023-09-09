Architectural Estate with Beverly Hills Post Office
On an imposing knoll with walls of glass, this gorgeous William Hefner architectural estate includes six generously sized bedrooms and seven bathrooms that allow the most majestic panoramic views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean and the canyons between. The ‘Great Room’ offers a formal living area, dining area, family room, and fireplace. Adjacent is a junior dining room equipped with a chef’s kitchen. The lower level consists of a guest suite, screening room, gym area, and a separate kitchen perfect for entertaining guests by the pool. A three-car garage and a private inner courtyard with a koi pond complete this estate.
Location: 9376 Claircrest Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking price: $9,995,000
Year built: 1994
Living area: 8,129 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Great room; formal living area; dining area; family room; fireplace; chef’s kitchen; junior dining room; guest suite; screening room; gym; separate kitchen; pool; three-car garage; private inner courtyard w/koi pond; panoramic views
