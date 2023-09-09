Upper East Side Style Townhome

Steeped with a rich history from the Golden Age of Hollywood, this classic Hollywood Regency home in a small, gated enclave above the Sunset Strip boasts a private 2000+ sq ft rooftop terrace and head-on views of the entire basin. Double gated, enter through a private garden courtyard. The home has been properly restored and updated with subtle elegance and sophistication. The main level has ultra-chic living spaces and an updated kitchen with all new appliances. Downstairs suite with separate entrance and adjacent laundry room with floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets. Ascend to a large primary suite with oversized closets. The second primary bedroom suite has a soaker tub.

Location: 8732 Shoreham Drive, West Hollywood 90069

Asking price: $3,399,000

Year built: 1937

Living area: 2,360 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Gated; over 2,000 sq. ft. private rooftop deck; private front garden with fountain and pond; newly remodeled; high ceilings; 2 primary suites; guest suite with separate entrance; steps from Sunset Plaza

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Michael Remacle & Chris Laib

310.902.1564

mjremacle@gmail.com

www.remaclegroup.com

DRE#: 01383766 & 01202400