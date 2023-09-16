Updated Residence in Hollywood Hills

This updated residence featuring a private and spacious entertainer’s backyard with a pool and spa is tucked away behind a gated driveway with enough parking space for up to five cars. Situated on an 11,000+ sq ft lot, this 2,700+ sq ft, three-bed plus office and three-bath home offers valley views from the large deck off the den. According to the UnderBuilt report, add on to the existing structure for a maximum of 3,560 sq ft of living space.

Location: 8056 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, 90046

Asking price: $3,395,000

Year built: 1953

Living area: 2,736 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Private driveway; two primary bedrooms; central heating and air; Miele and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen; speaker system; lap pool with waterfall feature; in-ground spa; city views; vaulted ceilings

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Paul Salazar

310.492.0737

info@paulsalazargroup.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01763227