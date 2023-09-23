Set minutes above the Sunset Strip, this contemporary residence sits on a raised promontory, providing spectacular jetliner views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean. Gated for privacy with parking for multiple cars, this tasteful house features a spacious open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling glass, allowing natural light to pour into the entire house and showcase the views. This is California indoor/outdoor living at its finest, only minutes away from the excitement of Sunset and Beverly Hills!

Location: 8825 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $16,995/mo

Year built: 1960

Living area: 3,063 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Jetliner views; gated; parking for multiple cars; spacious open floor plan; floor-to-ceiling glass; large master suite; en-suite bathroom; private balcony; Brazilian walnut flooring; speakers throughout; media room; large outdoor entertaining area; pool; spa

