Bel Air Estate Conceived for Entertaining

Bel Air estate developed and designed by Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate. Front entry leads to the soaring, open floor plan with custom flooring, lighting, and floor-to-ceiling motorized Fleetwood pocket doors. The main level features exceptional amenities with jaw-dropping interiors extending to incredible outdoor entertaining spaces. Perfectly conceived for entertaining, the lower level offers an oasis of enjoyment options leading to endless city views from the lower-level deck.

Location: 1475 Bel Air Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $125,000/mo

Year built: 2019

Living area: 12,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Chef’s kitchen; dual-sided tropical fish aquarium; indoor waterfall; 30-foot chandelier; glass-bottom infinity pool; rooftop bar and fire pit; lit onyx bar; movie theatre with fiber optic star ceiling; video wall; gym

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Cassandra Bloore

310.488.4255

cassandrabloore@gmail.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01227410