Bel Air Estate Conceived for Entertaining
Bel Air estate developed and designed by Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate. Front entry leads to the soaring, open floor plan with custom flooring, lighting, and floor-to-ceiling motorized Fleetwood pocket doors. The main level features exceptional amenities with jaw-dropping interiors extending to incredible outdoor entertaining spaces. Perfectly conceived for entertaining, the lower level offers an oasis of enjoyment options leading to endless city views from the lower-level deck.
Location: 1475 Bel Air Road, Bel Air 90077
Asking price: $125,000/mo
Year built: 2019
Living area: 12,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Chef’s kitchen; dual-sided tropical fish aquarium; indoor waterfall; 30-foot chandelier; glass-bottom infinity pool; rooftop bar and fire pit; lit onyx bar; movie theatre with fiber optic star ceiling; video wall; gym
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Cassandra Bloore
310.488.4255
cassandrabloore@gmail.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01227410