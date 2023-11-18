Luxury Playground in the Valley
Entertaining in Encino has never been so effortless. Welcome to 4778 Zelzah Avenue, the epitome of indoor/outdoor living. Inside the stunning Contemporary façade is a home complete with custom woodwork, curated finishes and an exceptional ensemble of amenities. Designed for leisure and luxury, the ideal floorplan allows for seamless movement in and around the home. Lush, verdant and a luxury playground in the Valley, the backyard showcases a sparkling infinity pool/spa with a waterfall feature, a fire pit area, a sports court, a putting green and a complete summer kitchen. Escape to this Encino oasis and enjoy the serene Southern California setting.
Location: 4778 Zelzah Avenue, Encino 91316
Asking price: $5,900,000 or $40,000/mo
Year built: 2020
Living area: 5,853 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Screening room; fireplace; accordion doors; expansive deck; infinity pool/spa w/waterfall feature; fire pit; sports court; putting green; summer kitchen; open cabana w/built-in TV and heaters; temperature-controlled ALQ; Control 4 smart home automation system; wine display
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Kate Newton
310.691.9472
kate@newtonluxuryre.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 02010477