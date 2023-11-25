Incredible Home on Bank of Arroyo

Located in the lovely Arroyo Woods development, the setting of this particular home is spectacular and dazzling. From the flooring to intricate rod iron banisters to soaring ceilings, this home has been reimagined into a stunning setting. The living room showcases a custom Belgian limestone fireplace, and the dining room is trimmed with beautiful moldings. The kitchen features white European cabinets, Silestone quartz counters, a Bosch cooktop and top-of-the-line Thermador appliances. The primary bedroom has breathtaking views and provides a lavish place to relax with its own fireplace, walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom with a whirlpool tub.

Location: 2023 Rosemont #2, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $1,798,000

Year built: 1982

Living area: 2,645 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Pool; spa; fireplaces; central a/c; stone counters; gated community; poolhouse; wood flooring; rod iron banisters; soaring ceilings; Silestone quartz counters; Bosch cooktop; Thermador appliances; walk-in closets; whirlpool bathtub; 2-car garage; media room

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

John Fredrickson

626.688.9890

john.fredrickson@sothebys.realty

www.johnfredrickson.com

DRE#: 853111