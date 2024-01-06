This Andalusian-style estate perched above Beverly Hills is sited on a 3.6 acre promontory – the Villa comprises over 21,000 square feet. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, Villa Cielo was years in construction and was featured in Architectural Digest. Enter into a domed foyer with floating stairway, the main hallway of the house reaches over 100 feet and is one of the most dramatic in the city. All public rooms open to vast terraces with 180-degree views from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown. Resort-like primary suite with double baths. Additional 8 bedrooms, many with panoramic views. Epic office and large gym. Incredible screening room with Art Deco bar.

Location: 10066 Cielo Dr., Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking Price: $49,500,000

Year Built: N/A

Living Area: 21,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms

Features: Complete privacy behind large gates and motor court for over 12 cars. Grounds include: tropical pool, grotto, vast gardens, guest house and covered parking for 16 cars. Rare and exceptional.

Contact: Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01317962

Josh Altman, Douglas Elliman

310.819.3250

josh@thealtmanbrothers.com

DRE#: 01764587

Matt Altman, Douglas Elliman

310.819.3250

matthew@thealtmanbrothers.com

DRE#: 01874316