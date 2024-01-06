Villa Cielo
This Andalusian-style estate perched above Beverly Hills is sited on a 3.6 acre promontory – the Villa comprises over 21,000 square feet. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, Villa Cielo was years in construction and was featured in Architectural Digest. Enter into a domed foyer with floating stairway, the main hallway of the house reaches over 100 feet and is one of the most dramatic in the city. All public rooms open to vast terraces with 180-degree views from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown. Resort-like primary suite with double baths. Additional 8 bedrooms, many with panoramic views. Epic office and large gym. Incredible screening room with Art Deco bar.
Location: 10066 Cielo Dr., Beverly Hills Post Office 90210
Asking Price: $49,500,000
Year Built: N/A
Living Area: 21,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms
Features: Complete privacy behind large gates and motor court for over 12 cars. Grounds include: tropical pool, grotto, vast gardens, guest house and covered parking for 16 cars. Rare and exceptional.
Contact: Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
Carolwoodre.com
DRE#: 01317962
Josh Altman, Douglas Elliman
310.819.3250
josh@thealtmanbrothers.com
DRE#: 01764587
Matt Altman, Douglas Elliman
310.819.3250
matthew@thealtmanbrothers.com
DRE#: 01874316