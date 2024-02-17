This west-facing view estate nestled in the hills of Beverly Hills Post Office, featuring 4 bedrooms + 4.5 bathrooms is just minutes away from the Golden Triangle and Sunset Strip. Upon entering you take in eye-catching sunsets over the Santa Monica Mountains while enjoying views from every room. An open floor plan that takes advantage of this 143-foot-wide lot. If you are looking for serenity, views and privacy in BHPO, look no further.

Location: 2251 Gloaming Way, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $3,795,000

Year built: 1978

Living area: 3,070 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Great room; grand staircase; soaring wood-beamed ceilings; natural light; primary suite with a private deck, den, spacious closet, and separate shower and soaking tub; wrap-around deck and backyard; a double lot of 12,185 square feet; 3-car garage; hardwood flooring throughout

Contact:

Paul Salazar, DRE#: 01763227

310.492.0737

paul@paulsalazargroup.com

Hilton & Hyland

Alexandra Rubow, DRE#: 02094757

949.735.9704

alexandra@thealtmanbrothers.com

Douglas Elliman of California, Inc.