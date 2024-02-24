Advertisement
Los Angeles County

Chic Penthouse with Outrageous Views

Chic, gorgeous and totally done penthouse set high above the Wilshire corridor with spectacular southern and westerly city and ocean views. Single-level, open floor plan with oak floors. Big terraces with panoramic, city-to-ocean views. An extremely rare offering, this penthouse pairs well-appointed, extravagant interiors with security, utmost privacy and convenience. Welcome home.

To read more, visit: www.WilshirePenthouse.com

Location: 10660 Wilshire Boulevard PH 1801, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $4,650,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 5,553 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Formal living room/great room with stunning black marble fireplace; dining room; separate family room; gorgeous kitchen with Viking appliances, marble island and seating area; huge primary suite with massive walk-in closet; three additional ensuite bedrooms

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Scott Cort
310.612.2939
scott.cort@Sothebys.Realty
www.scottcort.com
DRE#: 01419552

