Chic Penthouse with Outrageous Views

Chic, gorgeous and totally done penthouse set high above the Wilshire corridor with spectacular southern and westerly city and ocean views. Single-level, open floor plan with oak floors. Big terraces with panoramic, city-to-ocean views. An extremely rare offering, this penthouse pairs well-appointed, extravagant interiors with security, utmost privacy and convenience. Welcome home.

To read more, visit: www.WilshirePenthouse.com

Location: 10660 Wilshire Boulevard PH 1801, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $4,650,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 5,553 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Formal living room/great room with stunning black marble fireplace; dining room; separate family room; gorgeous kitchen with Viking appliances, marble island and seating area; huge primary suite with massive walk-in closet; three additional ensuite bedrooms

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Scott Cort

310.612.2939

scott.cort@Sothebys.Realty

www.scottcort.com

DRE#: 01419552