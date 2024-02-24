Chic Penthouse with Outrageous Views
Chic, gorgeous and totally done penthouse set high above the Wilshire corridor with spectacular southern and westerly city and ocean views. Single-level, open floor plan with oak floors. Big terraces with panoramic, city-to-ocean views. An extremely rare offering, this penthouse pairs well-appointed, extravagant interiors with security, utmost privacy and convenience. Welcome home.
To read more, visit: www.WilshirePenthouse.com
Location: 10660 Wilshire Boulevard PH 1801, Los Angeles 90024
Asking price: $4,650,000
Year built: 1980
Living area: 5,553 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Formal living room/great room with stunning black marble fireplace; dining room; separate family room; gorgeous kitchen with Viking appliances, marble island and seating area; huge primary suite with massive walk-in closet; three additional ensuite bedrooms
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Scott Cort
310.612.2939
scott.cort@Sothebys.Realty
www.scottcort.com
DRE#: 01419552