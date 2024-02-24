The epitome of luxury, culture and connectivity, Residence 20A is one of the coveted sky-high estate residences of Park Elm at Century Plaza. With interiors by award-winning design studio Yabu Pushelberg, Residence 20A boasts a chef-caliber kitchen and a formal entry foyer that leads directly into the expansive 36’ great room, featuring a gas fireplace and access to the 20’ terrace, offering L.A.’s most captivating views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Pacific Ocean. The primary bedroom features a private terrace, a closet and an en-suite primary bathroom. For privacy, the second and third bedrooms, complete with en-suite bathrooms, are opposite the primary bedroom.

Location: 211 Elm Court, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: Inquire for price

Year built: 2022

Living area: 3,320 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Beyond exceptional privacy and a premier location above Century Plaza’s unparalleled shops, dining and the reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza, Park Elm offers amenities ranging from a cabana-lined outdoor pool and gardens with a yoga/meditation lawn to a dining terrace and dog park.

Contact: The Agency

Mary Ann Osborn

DRE#: 01005145

The Agency Development Group

DRE#: 01973483