Welcome home to this rarely available three-bedroom penthouse plus den and a loft at prestigious Century Hill. This penthouse-level home features three bedrooms on one main level plus a den and a large loft/office with a 465-square-foot rooftop deck and three private terraces. Perfect interior location within the community with amazing views from the lights of Century City across the Hollywood Hills all the way to Downtown plus the lush, landscaped grounds, gardens and pool. This private and quiet 3,524-square-foot penthouse features high ceilings with an open floor plan.

Location: 2423 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $3,250,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,524 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The den area with private terrace provides casual space to unwind. The dining room brings in wonderful natural light and the lights of the city and Hollywood Hills in the evening. Four side-by-side subterranean parking spaces next to elevator along with large private storage room.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.LoriBerris.com

DRE#: 00962605