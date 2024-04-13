Situated on nearly three-quarters of an acre on one of the most esteemed streets in the Beverly Hills Flats, 811 N. Foothill Road stands as a timeless architectural marvel. This meticulously crafted, Italian-inspired estate has unmatched quality, spanning over 23,000 square feet of both interior and exterior residential living space that showcases a seamless blend of sophistication and luxury. This property presents a rare and not-to-be-duplicated opportunity for selective buyers to own a residence of unparalleled prestige.

Location: 811 North Foothill Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $44,500,000

Year Built: 2007

Living Area: 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Commercial grade AI-powered Avigilon security system; Italian glass mosaic pool & spa; elevator; 3 gourmet kitchens; pizza oven; movie theatre w/ Wisdom sound system and 4K projector; 1,500+ bottle wine cellar; 7-car garage; sauna; yoga/massage room; gym; Crestron Home Automation

Contact: Hilton & Hyland / Forbes Global Properties

David Kramer

310.691.2400

info@davidkramer.com

www.hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 00996960