Presenting a Mid-Century masterpiece in the Hollywood Hills. Live the Hollywood dream in this iconic 1960s architectural gem perched above the Sunset Strip, once graced by notable celebrities. Designed by the celebrated modernist architect Harry Gesner, hailed for his “soaring designs celebrating California’s dramatic landscape.” Sweeping panoramic vistas encompass Downtown L.A., the sprawling city, and the Pacific Ocean. Indulge in a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and iconic Hollywood glamour – this is your opportunity to own a piece of history.

Location: 1443 Devlin Dr., Los Angeles 90069

Asking Price: $8,399,000

Year Built: 1960

Living Area: 6,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Geometric gate; angled-slat wood door; walls of glass; stone sunken conversation pit; bold fireplaces; voluminous primary suite; three-sided aquarium; wraparound patio; custom screening room; wet bar; temperature-controlled wine room; walk-up marble shower; lagoon-like spa; solar

