Masterpiece of Modern Design in Heart of Los Feliz

Set behind towering privacy hedges on a prime street north of Los Feliz Blvd., this contemporary estate offers classical architecture and design paired with luxurious amenities. The thoughtfully designed 7 bedroom/11 bathroom home offers 10,000 square feet of living space and sits on a lush 17,000 sf lot. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a gorgeous two-story entry with black and white marble tile. The fully automated environ doors offer walls of glass that flood the home with light and open all the way up for the ultimate California indoor-outdoor living experience.

Location: 2331 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027

Asking Price: $12,950,000

Year Built: 2019

Living Area: 10,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: To the right, the living room is accented by herringbone French oak wood flooring, a brass-detailed fireplace, a gorgeous bar and a lounge area. To the left, you’ll find the chef’s kitchen with an oversized marble island, French La Cornue range and butler’s kitchen.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Brett Lawyer, DRE#: 00897489

310.623.3638 / brett@brettlawyer.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Justin Freeling, DRE#: 01927532

310.948.5553 / Justin@TakeSunset.com

Compass

Robert Kallick, DRE#: 01871966

323.775.6305 / rob@takesunset.com

Compass