Masterpiece of Modern Design in Heart of Los Feliz
Set behind towering privacy hedges on a prime street north of Los Feliz Blvd., this contemporary estate offers classical architecture and design paired with luxurious amenities. The thoughtfully designed 7 bedroom/11 bathroom home offers 10,000 square feet of living space and sits on a lush 17,000 sf lot. As you enter the home, you are greeted by a gorgeous two-story entry with black and white marble tile. The fully automated environ doors offer walls of glass that flood the home with light and open all the way up for the ultimate California indoor-outdoor living experience.
Location: 2331 Chislehurst Drive, Los Feliz 90027
Asking Price: $12,950,000
Year Built: 2019
Living Area: 10,000 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: To the right, the living room is accented by herringbone French oak wood flooring, a brass-detailed fireplace, a gorgeous bar and a lounge area. To the left, you’ll find the chef’s kitchen with an oversized marble island, French La Cornue range and butler’s kitchen.
