Newly Constructed Architectural Gem in Brentwood

Located in the esteemed Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, 2447 Arbutus Drive stands as a newly constructed architectural gem. This warm Modern residence boasts six en-suite bedrooms and twelve bathrooms, representing a collaboration between renowned architect David Maman and Close Design. Upon entry through the impressive front pivot door, guests are welcomed into an open floor plan adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows and pocket doors, fostering a seamless indoor/outdoor connection.

Location: 2447 Arbutus Drive, Los Angeles 90049

Asking Price: $16,995,000

Year Built: 2021

Living Area: 7,700 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Luxury abounds throughout the home, featuring a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, multiple living areas including a wellness center with sauna, a home theater with sophisticated built-in bar, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a glass-enclosed office.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

(Showing by appointment only)

John Giddins

310.666.6365

john.giddins@sothebys.realty

www.johngiddins.com

DRE#: 01242450

