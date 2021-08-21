Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Stunning in every aspect. Designed to impress. Burj Khalifa is a living wonder and the tallest building in the world at 828 meters (2,716.5 feet) with over 200 floors, including 158 habitable levels. Rising gracefully from the desert, it is an extraordinary union of art, engineering and meticulous craftsmanship. Not only is the Burj Khalifa the world’s tallest building, but it has also broken two other records -the tallest structure and the tallest free-standing structure. You will be living at the world’s most prestigious address. The last 10 available units!

Location: 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd., Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Asking price: Starting at $2,200,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: 5-year, interest-free payment plan; pay 25% and move in; starting from $2.2 million; unit sizes approximately 2,000 square feet; connected to Dubai Mall, the world’s largest mall; full-amenity luxury building; brand new residences

Contact: Sally Forster Jones & Tamara Bakir, Compass

310.579.2200

tamara@sfjgroup.com

www.inthecloudsdubai.com

DRE#: 00558939 / 02115291