100-Acre Hawaii Farm & Luxury Home

One hundred acres of Hawaiian paradise with a most gorgeous, modernized 3,500-sq-ft residential home overlooking a turnkey tropical fruit farm and orchard. Step inside this glamorous four (4) bedroom and four and a half (4.5) bathroom custom-built home with a 1,400-sq-ft private lanai that overlooks a most meticulously maintained and functional agricultural farm. Fully fenced 100 acres with private entry, along with complete security surveillance and forty-four (44) fully paid solar panels. Fall in love with the most amazing exotic wildlife and livestock, two (2) honeybee yards, as well as two (2) 1-million-gallon fishponds. Own a piece of paradise on the Big Island. Aloha!

Location: Kurtistown, Hawaii 96760

Asking price: Available Upon Request

Year built: 1995

Living area: 3,500 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Custom 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom; 100 acres of fully fenced & sectioned farmland; 1,400+ sf lanai; (6) covered greenhouses; (2) 1M+ gallon fishponds; profitable turnkey tropical fruit farm & orchard; serene environment housing various livestock & exotic wildlife; Big Island real estate

Contact: Michael Elatt

818.455.6699

Michael@Synergitects.com

www.100AcresHawaii.com

DRE#: 2008002