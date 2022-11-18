Head of Financial Services Practice

CI&T

Robin Borelli is an accomplished executive in digital with nearly 25 years experience leading teams at finance institutions like Charles Schwab and BBVA. She currently heads financial services at CI&T, a global digital specialist helping companies drive growth and innovation for business, people and technology, with nearly 6,700 employees across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Her career has been defined by perseverance, passion and breaking every glass ceiling to ferociously climb the corporate ladder.