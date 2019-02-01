Google workers, shareholders ‘sounding the alarm’ on diversity

A handful of employees worked on the proposal with the workplace activism group Coworker.org and the union-backed coalition Silicon Valley Rising. Along with Zevin, Boston Common Asset Management, Trillium Asset Management and the Friends Fiduciary Corp. are some of the co-filers. In December they sent the resolution to Alphabet, the initial step in the Securities and Exchange Commission's process for shareholder proposals. The filers intend to have a Google employee present the resolution at Alphabet’s shareholder meeting this year.