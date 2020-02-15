5 Images
Home of the Week | Malibu jewel rocks out
A 500-pound amethyst geode that has been refashioned as a sink is among the features of this Malibu contemporary. Asking price: $11.45 million.
The contemporary-style home, developed by former Hollywood duo Janus Cercone and Michael Manheim, sits on a lush, one-acre lot in Malibu with 270-degree ocean views. (Mike Helfrich)
Listed for $11.45 million, the single-story house was redesigned so that all but one room takes in a view of the ocean, while skylights were added to bathe the interior in natural light. (Mike Helfrich)
Among features is a custom Moroccan amethyst geode sink in the powder room. The unique sink fixture is fed by a ceiling faucet. (Mike Helfrich)
Tropical landscaping creates a backdrop for an adult treehouse, hidden pathways and a hammock installed between two trees. There’s also a 12-person spa and an infinity-edge pool that can be controlled by a smartphone. (Mike Helfrich)
