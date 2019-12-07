5 Images
My Favorite Room | Actress Ambyr Childers
The kitchen allows for multitasking and family fun for the costar in Netflix’s stalker series “You.”
Actress Ambyr Childers, a regular in the next season of the Netflix series “You,” in her Bel-Air home’s open-concept kitchen. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Childers’ kitchen features a black honed granite countertop. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A chandelier from Restoration Hardware hangs over the island in Childers’ kitchen. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Childers described her style as “traditional but with a very clean, modern and elegant feel.” (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Childers in her kitchen, where she said her family will filter in and out throughout the day. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
