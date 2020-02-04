17 Images
Paula Malcomson’s Mount Washington home
The updated Midcentury home sits on a sloping lot with a detached studio/office.
The front. (Philip A. Coombes)
The living room. (Philip A. Coombes)
The kitchen has been updated. (Philip A. Coombes)
The kitchen overlooks the living room. (Philip A. Coombes)
The dining area sits off the kitchen. (Philip A. Coombes)
The breakfast area and kitchen. (Philip A. Coombes)
A bathroom. (Philip A. Coombes)
A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes)
A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes)
A bathroom. (Philip A. Coombes)
A bedroom. (Philip A. Coombes)
The detached studio/office. (Philip A. Coombes)
Inside the detached studio/office. (Philip A. Coombes)
The backyard. (Philip A. Coombes)
The detached studio has a small patio. (Philip A. Coombes)
Lawn and mature trees fill out the grounds. (Philip A. Coombes)
The two-story house also has installed solar panels. (Philip A. Coombes)
1/17