Home of the Week: Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills

Could a house make you healthier? This newly built residence in the flats of Beverly Hills is putting that question to the test by offering a formulary of amenities aimed at improving one’s well-being.

The two-story home, which blends Georgian and traditional design elements, is equipped with health-conscious features such as a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit — a sauna, steam room and cold plunge — and a gym with a Peloton bike. To sweeten the deal, three months’ worth of private, in-home yoga lessons and cold-pressed juice deliveries are included in the asking price.

The details

Location: 613 N. Sierra Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $12.195 million

Year built: 2019

Developer: Tony Sater / Sater Development

Living area: 6,333 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.27 acres

Features: Georgian traditional architecture; living room with antique marble fireplace; wood-paneled study; wet bar; professional-grade appliances; Ralph Lauren lighting; built-in barbecue pavilion; outdoor fireplace; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.895 million, a 24.3% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Assoc., (310) 968-8828

