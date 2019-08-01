Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills

1/9
Listed for $12.195 million, the Beverly Hills abode comes with three months worth of twice-weekly yoga lessons. Cold-pressed juice deliveries by a juiceologist are also included in the sale price.  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
2/9
Built by Sater Development, the Georgian-inspired traditional home has more than 6,300 square feet of refined living space, a living room with an antique marble fireplace and a subdued study with a wet bar.

  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
3/9
Wellness amenities include a gym with a Peleton exercise bike.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
4/9
The formal dining room.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)
5/9
Ralph Lauren lighting brightens the chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with professional-grade appliances.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
6/9
A garden-view family room sits off the kitchen area.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
7/9
Designer touches can be found throughout the house.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)
8/9
The antique marble fireplace in the living room.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)
9/9
The two-story home blends Georgian and traditional design elements.

  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2019
5 AM
Share

Could a house make you healthier? This newly built residence in the flats of Beverly Hills is putting that question to the test by offering a formulary of amenities aimed at improving one’s well-being.

The two-story home, which blends Georgian and traditional design elements, is equipped with health-conscious features such as a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit — a sauna, steam room and cold plunge — and a gym with a Peloton bike. To sweeten the deal, three months’ worth of private, in-home yoga lessons and cold-pressed juice deliveries are included in the asking price.

The details

Location: 613 N. Sierra Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Advertisement

Asking price: $12.195 million

Year built: 2019

Developer: Tony Sater / Sater Development

Living area: 6,333 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Advertisement

Lot size: 0.27 acres

Features: Georgian traditional architecture; living room with antique marble fireplace; wood-paneled study; wet bar; professional-grade appliances; Ralph Lauren lighting; built-in barbecue pavilion; outdoor fireplace; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $2.895 million, a 24.3% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Assoc., (310) 968-8828

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement