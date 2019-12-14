Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $1 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County cities

525 Conejo Road, Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 19, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA: A massive deck offers ocean views off the back of this Upper Riviera home on a hill.

Address: 525 Conejo Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Listed for: $1.022 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; walls of glass; sunny living spaces; master suite with deck access

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $1.099 million, up 30.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

126 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta
(Realtor.com)

GOLETA: There’s a pool behind this single-story charmer that sits across the street from Lake Los Carneros Park.

Address: 126 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

Listed for: $959,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,823 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: White-painted brick accents; updated kitchen; sunroom; pool with spa

About the area: In the 93117 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $916,000, down 12.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

239 Valhalla Drive, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: Turf yards sit on both sides of this L-shaped home complete with tan interiors and a charming backyard.

Address: 239 Valhalla Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Listed for: $1.039 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,769 square feet (16,117-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner brick fireplace; spacious master suite; trellis-topped patio; three-car garage

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $762,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1025 W. Micheltorena St., Santa Barbara
(Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Half-timbering adorns this two-story Tudor that remains in touch with its 1930s roots.

Address: 1025 W. Micheltorena St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,910 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Stucco exterior; living room with custom fireplace; arched doorways; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $1.099 million, up 30.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

192 Sanderling Lane, Goleta
(Realtor.com)

GOLETA: A private courtyard approaches this 2014 townhouse in the Hideaway Bungalows community in west Goleta.

Address: 192 Sanderling Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

Listed for: $1.035 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,421 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: French oak floors; kitchen with granite countertops; landscaped yard; two-car garage

About the area: In the 93117 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $916,000, down 12.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1885 Viborg Road, Solvang
(Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: This half-acre property holds a single-story home and an entertainer’s yard with garden space and a gazebo.

Address: 1885 Viborg Road, Solvang, CA 93463

Listed for: $985,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,596 square feet (19,166-square-foot lot)

Features: Private courtyard; double-door entry; custom crown molding; spacious sunroom

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $762,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
