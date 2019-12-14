What $1 million buys right now in three Santa Barbara County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Solvang in Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA: A massive deck offers ocean views off the back of this Upper Riviera home on a hill.

Address: 525 Conejo Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Listed for: $1.022 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,800 square feet (6,534-square-foot lot)

Features: Vaulted ceilings; walls of glass; sunny living spaces; master suite with deck access

About the area: In the 93101 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $1.099 million, up 30.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

126 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta (Realtor.com)

GOLETA: There’s a pool behind this single-story charmer that sits across the street from Lake Los Carneros Park.

Address: 126 N. La Patera Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

Listed for: $959,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,823 square feet (8,712-square-foot lot)

Features: White-painted brick accents; updated kitchen; sunroom; pool with spa

About the area: In the 93117 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $916,000, down 12.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

239 Valhalla Drive, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: Turf yards sit on both sides of this L-shaped home complete with tan interiors and a charming backyard.

Address: 239 Valhalla Drive, Solvang, CA 93463

Listed for: $1.039 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,769 square feet (16,117-square-foot lot)

Features: Corner brick fireplace; spacious master suite; trellis-topped patio; three-car garage

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $762,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1025 W. Micheltorena St., Santa Barbara (Realtor.com)

SANTA BARBARA: Half-timbering adorns this two-story Tudor that remains in touch with its 1930s roots.

Address: 1025 W. Micheltorena St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,910 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Stucco exterior; living room with custom fireplace; arched doorways; fenced backyard

192 Sanderling Lane, Goleta (Realtor.com)

GOLETA: A private courtyard approaches this 2014 townhouse in the Hideaway Bungalows community in west Goleta.

Address: 192 Sanderling Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

Listed for: $1.035 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,421 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot)

Features: French oak floors; kitchen with granite countertops; landscaped yard; two-car garage

1885 Viborg Road, Solvang (Realtor.com)

SOLVANG: This half-acre property holds a single-story home and an entertainer’s yard with garden space and a gazebo.

Address: 1885 Viborg Road, Solvang, CA 93463

Listed for: $985,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,596 square feet (19,166-square-foot lot)

Features: Private courtyard; double-door entry; custom crown molding; spacious sunroom

About the area: In the 93463 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in October was $762,000, up 2.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.