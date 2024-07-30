Check out which L.A. County cities are building the most ADUs and which are building the least

Since state laws changed in 2016 to encourage the construction of accessory dwelling units, Los Angeles County has been at the forefront of the ADU construction frenzy.

One in five housing units built in 2022 was an ADU, according to a report by California YIMBY, an advocacy group.

In Los Angeles County, permits have been unevenly distributed, with some cities approving many more ADU permits than others, a Times analysis of data from the California Department of Housing and Community Development showed.

Advertisement

Below is the complete list of cities and the number of ADU permits issued from 2018 through 2023 per 1,000 existing housing units.

City ADU permits per 1,000 housing units San Fernando 69.97 Rosemead 56.84 Temple City 56.83 Sierra Madre 46.06 Hidden Hills 36.52 Culver City 34.46 San Gabriel 29.13 La Puente 28.71 Los Angeles 28.28 Glendale 27.85 Walnut 27.79 South Pasadena 27.77 San Marino 25.99 Burbank 24.28 La Cañada Flintridge 23.82 Monrovia 21.88 Whittier 21.49 Pico Rivera 21.41 Lynwood 21.02 Lakewood 19.78 Arcadia 19.78 Norwalk 19.59 Claremont 19.54 Bell Gardens 19.35 Santa Fe Springs 19.12 Long Beach 18.67 Downey 18.31 Baldwin Park 17.18 Duarte 16.63 Covina 16.36 Lomita 14.97 Hawaiian Gardens 14.89 Paramount 14.56 South El Monte 14.23 Azusa 14.02 Rolling Hills Estates 13.84 Bellflower 13.60 El Segundo 13.56 Inglewood 13.54 Glendora 13.05 Pasadena 12.83 Torrance 12.73 El Monte 12.41 Lancaster 12.28 Lawndale 11.04 Monterey Park 10.62 Agoura Hills 9.97 Rolling Hills 9.97 South Gate 9.88 Alhambra 9.82 La Verne 9.81 San Dimas 9.07 Malibu 9.00 West Covina 8.56 Gardena 8.55 Diamond Bar 8.26 Santa Monica 8.18 Signal Hill 7.94 Huntington Park 7.70 Carson 7.54 Compton 7.46 Pomona 7.37 Redondo Beach 7.29 Maywood 7.28 Calabasas 7.23 Montebello 7.18 Artesia 7.10 Palmdale 6.51 Rancho Palos Verdes 6.40 Beverly Hills 6.06 Manhattan Beach 5.94 Bell 5.66 Hermosa Beach 5.46 West Hollywood 5.07 Palos Verdes Estates 4.70 La Habra Heights 4.44 Santa Clarita 4.38 La Mirada 4.24 Hawthorne 3.78 Commerce 3.64 Cudahy 2.88 Cerritos 2.38 Westlake Village 1.16

The map below shows all the cities together: