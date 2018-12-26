Former 49er Aldon Smith sells his San Jose home on 10 acres

After a premature end to his NFL career, troubled linebacker Aldon Smith has sold his Bay Area estate for $2.562 million.
Encompassing more than 10 acres of San Jose hillside, the gated property boasts a three-story home, a guest cottage and a swimming pool that takes in panoramic views of the city below.
The main house, built in 2007, fits seven bedrooms and six bathrooms into 6,427 square feet. A two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase opens the dramatic interior.
Dark colors coat the walls in the living room, formal dining room and office, which holds a fireplace. The main floor also includes an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar and a family room with bay windows.
Entered through sliding farmhouse doors, the master suite is anchored by a corner fireplace and opens to a spacious balcony. A billiards room, loft and movie theater with a wet bar round out the interior.
In addition to a swimming pool and spa, the back patio also holds a playground and a rounded lounge with an S-shaped island on the property’s edge.
Smith, who played college ball at Missouri, was drafted by the 49ers in 2011 and played in the Pro Bowl a year later. In March, he was cut by the Oakland Raiders following allegations of a domestic violence incident.
Records show he bought the home in 2012 for $1.75 million.
Jacklyn Friedland of Compass held the listing.