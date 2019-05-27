Buyer aims for ‘Arrow’ actress Katie Cassidy’s Encino home

Less than two weeks after Katie Cassidy, who stars on the series “Arrow,” put her Encino home on the market, she found her target buyer. The single-story house, listed at $1.899 million, is in escrow.
Built in 1958, the stylishly redone hideaway takes in views of the Encino Hills. Nearly 3,000 square feet of living space is entered through double doors. Sliding glass doors and skylights let sunshine into the home, which features wide plank flooring, automated shades and a security system.
The ultra-modern kitchen has a 9-foot center island, quartz counters, a wine fridge and stainless-steel appliances. Among the four bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master suite with a custom-built walk-in closet and a built-in bed with a hidden flat-screen TV.
A saltwater swimming pool takes center stage in the backyard.
Cassidy, 32, gained fame for her scream queen roles in “When a Stranger Calls,” “Black Christmas” and the 2010 remake of “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Her series work includes “Supernatural,” “Gossip Girl” and “Melrose Place.”
The property previously changed hands in late 2016 for $1.56 million, public records show.
Casey Winchell of Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Sales & Marketing is the listing agent.