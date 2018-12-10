‘Chopped’ producer Linda Lea serves up a treat in the Hollywood Hills

“Chopped” executive producer Linda Lea sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.8 million and, no, she didn’t have to go through a series of price chops to do so. The 1927 Spanish-style house had been listed at $3.995 million.
Set on a knoll, the re-imagined space blends period charm and contemporary flair. Among ingredients in the 4,000-square-foot home are an exposed-beam living room with a fireplace, a sunroom, a lounge/den with a fireplace, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The guest quarters have a separate entrance.
The grounds feature stone walkways, mature trees and an al fresco dining area. A walled courtyard surrounds the swimming pool.
Lea has an extensive menu of credits working on such shows as “Chopped Junior,” “Love at First Swipe” and “Chopped After Hours.”
She bought the property last year for $1.996 million, public records show. Listing photos from the sales then and now show an array of improvements.
Eric Lavey of the Agency was the listing agent. Andrea Korchek of the Agency represented the buyer.