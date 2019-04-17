Bird Streets home of late Hollywood agent Roger Vorce seeks $9.8 million

The home of Roger Vorce, the late co-founder of the Agency for the Performing Arts, is for sale in the Hollywood Hills at $9.8 million.
Located in the celebrity-popular Bird Streets area, the contemporary-style house can handle a party crowd with three living rooms and two kitchens. A pair of master suites are among the five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Mirrored walls border a formal dining room, which has a wet bar. A two-sided fireplace anchors the main common area. Rows of sliding glass doors bring city views into nearly every room.
Terrace balconies wrap around the back of the 6,160-square-foot home, built in 1964. Covered patio space and a large pool deck complete the scene.
Vorce, who died last year at 88, founded the Agency for Performing Arts in 1962, alongside David Baumgarten and Harvey Litwin. The high-powered agent had clients that included Johnny Cash, the Doors and Liberace, among others.
He became president of the agency in 1993 and held the post until 1997, when he was named chief executive.
Vorce bought the property in 1998 for $1.4 million, public records show.
Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.