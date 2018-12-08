Home of the Week: A hot look in West Hollywood

Anchoring a double lot in West Hollywood, this sharp contemporary home makes a statement with a fire-lined walkway leading up to the front door. Styled living spaces take cues from California’s fair-weather climate with pocketing glass doors in nearly every room that open to the outdoors. A large porthole-style window punctuates the crisp-white facade of the newly built home, offering tribute to the Streamline Moderne style of the 1920s and ’30s.
The details
Location: 810 N. Orlando Ave., Los Angeles, 90069
Asking price: $12.85 million
Built: 2018
Living area: 9,571 square feet, six bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.28 of an acre
Features: Open-plan living space; hardwood and marble floors; pocketing walls of glass; chef’s and prep kitchens; game room; gym; formal and informal living rooms; media room; wine cellar; subterranean garage; swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $1.935 million, a 39.5% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Jeeb O’Reilly and Alexander Harden, Compass, (310) 893-8361
