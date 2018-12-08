Home of the Week: A hot look in West Hollywood

Anchoring a double lot in West Hollywood, this sharp contemporary home makes a statement with a fire-lined walkway leading up to the front door. Styled living spaces take cues from California’s fair-weather climate with pocketing glass doors in nearly every room that open to the outdoors. A large porthole-style window punctuates the crisp-white facade of the newly built home, offering tribute to the Streamline Moderne style of the 1920s and ’30s.