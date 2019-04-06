Vintage SoCal: Far from the dusty trail in Lafayette Square

Long before nicknames such as the “Entertainment Capital of the World” or “La-La Land” caught on, Los Angeles was known as the "Queen of the Cow Counties" for its herds and role in keeping Gold Rush-era miners in beef jerky.
Fast-forward to the next century, and wealthy cattlemen were among the movers and shakers of the day. This Italian Revival-style house in the Mid-City community of Lafayette Square was completed for well-to-do rancher Seth Noble in 1925. Calvin Coolidge was U.S. president; F. Scott Fitzgerald had published “The Great Gatsby,” and actor Paul Newman was born that year.
Today, the Noble Residence blends Old World craftsmanship and modern amenities. The meticulously restored and updated villa is set amid other examples of traditional European and historic architecture — the trophy homes of their day. Neighbors in the gated community have included such luminaries as Alexander Pantages, George Pepperdine and Norton Simon.
A hipped, red-tile roof caps the graceful house, which features rounded arch windows. Stone quoins at the corners and a pointed arch around the front door give the structure a substantial appearance.
The extensive woodwork — including hardwood floors, the stairway and the door and window framing — brings a rich tone to the interiors. High coved ceilings top the foyer and formal dining room. Windows flank the stately fireplace in the living room. The paneled study contains a bar and French doors that open to a patio.
The manicured yard, with a rose garden, provides space for outdoor dining and entertaining. A bonus room currently used as a gym is attached to the two-car garage. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The 3,566-square-foot house at 1663 Wellington Road, Los Angeles, is priced at $2.495 million. Wayne A. Willbur and Steven Portigiani of Deasy Penner & Partners are the listing agents